EFL Transfer Zone: Leeds United eye Blades star, Chelsea and Norwich in hunt for EFL ace, Marcus Tavernier latest

The summer transfer window is open and in full swing.

Clubs from up and down the country will be keen to get their ducks in order and ensure they have the strongest squads possible ahead of the EFL’s July 30th kick-off.

We have already many several done deals from across the leagues, with Cardiff signing no less than eight new signings already!

On this week’s episode of EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV, we discuss and debate all the latest EFL transfer rumours and gossip.

Watch the full episode below and SUBSCRIBE to FLW TV on Youtube if you enjoy the content!