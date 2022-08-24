EFL Transfer Zone: Joao Pedro latest amid Newcastle, Leeds interest, Everton want Brereton-Diaz

The September 1st transfer deadline is fast approaching.

Clubs up and down the country are scrambling to get their transfer business finalised before next week and it’s certainly starting to heat up in the EFL.

Sagas involving Joao Pedro and Ben Brereton-Diaz continue to rumble on, whilst plenty of other transfer rumours are circulating.

We took a look at them all in our latest episode of EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV, watch the full episode below and SUBSCRIBE to FLW TV on Youtube if you enjoy the content!