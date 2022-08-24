Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

EFL Transfer Zone: Joao Pedro latest amid Newcastle, Leeds interest, Everton want Brereton-Diaz

Published

1 hour ago

on

The September 1st transfer deadline is fast approaching.

Clubs up and down the country are scrambling to get their transfer business finalised before next week and it’s certainly starting to heat up in the EFL.

Sagas involving Joao Pedro and Ben Brereton-Diaz continue to rumble on, whilst plenty of other transfer rumours are circulating.

We took a look at them all in our latest episode of EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV, watch the full episode below and SUBSCRIBE to FLW TV on Youtube if you enjoy the content!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: EFL Transfer Zone: Joao Pedro latest amid Newcastle, Leeds interest, Everton want Brereton-Diaz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: