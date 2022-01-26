Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EFL Transfer Zone: Bournemouth close in on Kieffer Moore, Tom Lawrence latest, Huddersfield eye ex-Chelsea man

Published

13 seconds ago

on

We have under a week to go now until the closure of the January transfer window.

Here in the latest instalment of EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV, we delve into all the latest rumours and done deals across the English Football League.

FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke is joined by Ben Wignall and Toby Wilding to discuss all the latest ongoings including the latest with regards to Kieffer Moore, Tom Lawrence and Jordan Hugill.

Make sure to watch the full episode below and if you enjoy the content ensure you subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube!


