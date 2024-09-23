Key Takeaways Manage unique challenges and build success with Blackburn & aim for Premier League glory.

Early access for EA FC 25 began on Friday, with players learning the ropes of the new title over the weekend. As plenty of people will be looking for new save ideas, Football League World recommends seven fun EFL clubs you could begin your road to glory with.

We've already explored some of the best young talent to get your hands on in the EFL, but how about something for those who are looking for an English club to rise through the ranks of English football with?

All the following clubs come with unique challenges for new and experienced managers alike. With that in mind, here are the top seven EFL clubs to manage in EA FC 25.

1 Blackburn Rovers - Championship

Difficulty - 6/10

A massively exciting year for all Blackburn Rovers fans who play EA's yearly title, as for the first time, their historic Ewood Park home is a playable stadium in the game. This was one of three new Championship stadiums added to the game this year, along with Ashton Gate and The Coventry Building Society Stadium.

After the departure of Sammie Szmodics, many tipped Rovers for relegation this season, having barely survived last time around. However, it's your job to steer the former Premier League champions away from the drop zone. With plenty of talented players such as Todd Cantwell already at your disposal, use the budget provided wisely to build on this. Maybe you could even sign a high-potential League One player, who could become the next Szmodics.

With long-term success in mind, build towards bringing the Premier League trophy back to Ewood Park.

2 Burton Albion - League One

Difficulty - 8/10

There are plenty of teams gunning for promotion in League One this season, making it arguably the hardest league to start in out of all three. However, one that could spring a shock is Burton Albion. The Brewers broke the record for most signings in a transfer window by an English team, signing 22 players in the summer.

With a new-looking team, save your budget for the first season. Make sure to lock down all crucial first-team players to long-term contracts, most importantly. You will be expected to be the dark horse of League One, troubling the top of the table and looking for a return to the Championship for the first time since 2018.

3 Chesterfield - League Two

Difficulty - 6/10

Chesterfield have returned to EA Sports' games for the first time since FIFA 18, having spent six long seasons in the National League. Despite this, the Spireites look destined to challenge at the top of League Two this season. An impressive transfer window saw excellent senior players such as Chey Dunkley come through the door.

It will be your job to secure back-to-back promotions, following the success of Wrexham. With the Red Dragons and Stockport County taking the limelight by flying high in League One, you can put Chesterfield back on the footballing map by becoming the third former National League team to be fighting at the top of the third tier.

4 Bromley - League Two

Difficulty - 10/10

This one will be a very popular choice among career-mode fanatics and for good reason too. Bromley won promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history last season and will be looking to retain their football league status for many years to come.

Whilst the club may be small, that doesn't mean they can't defy the odds once again. With you at the helm, it might just be possible. Focus on signing some experienced EFL players, along with hot young prospects to give you the perfect balance. With the long-term objective of Premier League football, be smart with your transfers.

With no relegation in League Two in the game, it would be wise to wait until free agents and regens become available in season two, maximizing the value for money per player.

5 Exeter City - League One

Difficulty - 9/10

Exeter City have never reached the second tier of English football in their history, and are currently unable to compete with fierce rivals Plymouth Argyle. One thing the Grecians have in their favour though is their famed academy, which produced talent such as Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu.

Using the revamped youth academy system in FC 25, you can nurture the next crop of young talent coming through the Exeter academy, slowly integrating them into the first team. With the goal of overthrowing Plymouth as the highest-ranked team in Devon, you can either sell your young starlets and reinvest the money, or keep them with you all the way through the save.

6 Oxford United - Championship

Difficulty - 8/10

Things at the Kassam Stadium have skyrocketed over the last few months, as the U's sealed their Championship return at Wembley last season. So far, Oxford United have silenced their doubters by being highly competitive in the second tier. With plans for a new stadium underway as well, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the Yellows.

The historic city of Oxford finally has a football team in the top two tiers of English football once again, and after a great transfer window, it's your task to make sure they stay there and potentially go even further.

7 Reading FC - League One

Difficulty - 8/10

Reading are in big trouble as it stands. A proposed takeover from Rob Couhig collapsed last week, which has left the Royals back at square one in the bid to find a new owner. With the very existence of the club at stake and one singing all summer, can you step in to return this former Premier League club to where it belongs?

The squad is more than capable of retaining League One status in the first season, as similar to Bromley, you will want to wait until season two to make moves in the transfer market. Focusing on youth development, loans, and free agents, you can be ready for when the money finally comes in, taking a club on its knees back to the pinnacle of English football.