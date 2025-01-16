January has been a very interesting period for EFL clubs so far, both on and off the pitch.

With the winter transfer window open, clubs will be keen to strengthen their teams at what is a critical time.

Some teams will have more to spend than others - and it will be interesting to see what unfolds during the second half of the window.

Not only will there be transfers, but some mouth-watering ties will also take place, and some exciting ties have already taken place.

Below, we review some of those ties that have already happened, and we will also preview some clashes that are coming up shortly.

Championship

Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield United - 1st January (8pm)

Sunderland secured what could be a vital win in the promotion race on New Year’s Day.

Coming into the game, Sheffield United would have been hoping to get off to a winning start.

And they had a golden chance to go ahead after winning a penalty, but Kieffer Moore had his effort saved by Anthony Patterson, and the Black Cats capitalised on this by going ahead through Eliezer Mayenda.

Luke O’Nien’s own goal levelled the game shortly after, but in the 35th minute, Wilson Isidor came up with the winning goal.

The forward has been a real hit since his loan switch - and he showed an excellent turn of pace to beat his defender before executing an excellent finish.

Both teams had more chances to score in the second half, but it was Regis Le Bris’ side who came out on top in the end.

The pair remain firmly in the promotion mix, but it could still be an important result for the Black Cats at the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Burnley - 4th January (12:30pm)

This derby looked to be a particularly interesting one - because both teams have done well at points this season.

Burnley are probably better equipped to win promotion, in all honesty, even though they lost some key first-teamers during the summer window.

Blackburn Rovers, however, have done well under John Eustace and you can’t help but feel he’s the most important figure at Ewood Park at this stage.

It was the Clarets who came out on top in this derby though, with Zian Flemming’s second-half heading making all the difference.

The Dutchman has been a particularly important figure this season, with his brace against Reading allowing his team to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Looking back at the game at Ewood Park, Scott Parker and Eustace had a disagreement at the end, reinforcing just how much of a competitive derby it was.

Cardiff City v Swansea City - 18th January (12:30pm)

Swansea City aren’t doing too badly at this stage, as a midtable team, and will be looking to secure a respectable finish at the end of the season.

Luke Williams will be keen to finish as close to the top six as possible, but there are plenty of good teams in the division they may need to rely on players like Zan Vipotnik to improve their scoring records.

Vipotnik will be particularly keen to score against his side’s South Wales rivals Cardiff City, who have struggled for much of the season.

The Bluebirds will need to capitalise on their home advantage in their fight against the drop - and Callum Robinson could end up being their key man on the day - with the player set to return from his suspension after serving a three-match ban.

This looks set to be a tight clash - and online betting companies may not have a clear favourite for this clash.

Cardiff City v Swansea City (Last five meetings) 23rd October 2022 Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City 1st April 2023 Cardiff City 2-3 Swansea City 16th September 2023 Cardiff City 2-0 Swansea City 16th March 2024 Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City 25th August 2024 Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City

League One

Cambridge United 0-1 Bristol Rovers - 4th January (12:30pm)

On paper, this tie may not have seemed like the most exciting to the neutral, but it could have had a big say in the relegation battle.

Cambridge United started the season very poorly under Garry Monk and haven’t been able to fully recover from that.

Bristol Rovers, meanwhile, have appointed Inigo Calderon as their new manager after dismissing Matt Taylor.

This game was a real opportunity for Cambridge to get a point or three on the board - and it would have been particularly vital following their New Year’s Day loss against Reading.

But it was the visitors who came out on top, with Luke Thomas’ header proving to be the difference between the two teams.

Rovers had a second ruled out for offside in the second 45, but that didn’t matter in the end, with the away side holding on to win all three points.

The U’s only had themselves to blame in the end, with the hosts missing numerous chances and having Michael Morrison sent off late on.

Wrexham v Birmingham City - 23rd January (8pm)

Wrexham are still in contention to win three promotions in a row and that is a remarkable achievement, even though some would argue that they have had advantages along the way.

Elliot Lee has made some important contributions in the final third this term - and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him score a goal or two against Birmingham City, who face one of their most difficult games of the season in North Wales.

He is currently injured, but should be fine to return for this game.

Looking more at Blues, Ayumu Yokoyama has scored in a couple of cup games recently and he could potentially be given another chance to shine by Chris Davies in this game.

Whoever wins this tie could give themselves a huge boost in the promotion race - and football betting companies may not be able to pick a winner in this one.

League Two

Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Port Vale - 4th January (3pm)

This looked to be a very exciting fixture in Yorkshire, with both teams firmly in the promotion mix.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers will be keen to secure promotion at the end of the season after their play-off heartbreak, but this fixture was always going to be a tough one for them, even though they had the brilliant Luke Molyneux at their disposal.

Goals from Ryan Crossdale and Lorent Tolaj put Port Vale 2-0 up at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the second coming just after the hour mark.

Rob Street halved the deficit in the 84th minute to make things interesting, but Darren Moore’s side held on to their lead in the end.

Currently, there’s not much to separate quite a few teams in the promotion mix, so every point is crucial and the Valiants would have been delighted to have picked up a win.

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon - 25th January (12:30pm)

The one thing that may take the shine off this clash is the fact the teams have met twice already this season.

In the reverse fourth-tier fixture earlier this season, AFC Wimbledon secured a 3-0 win and they were also victorious in the FA Cup clash in November, coming out 2-0 winners.

That game took place at MK - and they will be keen to secure another win against their rivals - potentially with the help of their top scorer Matty Stevens.

MK Dons will be looking to prevent a treble - and will hope that their current manager Scott Lindsey can mastermind an important win.

