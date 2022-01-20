EFL star set for Celtic despite late West Brom interest

The future of MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley has perhaps been one of the biggest transfer stories in the EFL this January.

Several clubs have reported their interest, with the Scottish Sun reporting that Celtic had triggered his release clause and revealing that he has completed a medical north of the border.

It appears that Championship clubs, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are set to miss out on the exciting 21-year-old, with Football Insider confirming the interest from the Championship duo earlier in the week.

The latest update in the chase for O’Riley, as per a report from the Daily Record, is that second-tier promotion hopefuls, West Brom, have also been unsuccessful in a late move.

O’Riley, who has chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 26 League One outings thus far this season, has proven to be a real versatile option for Liam Manning’s side, shining in a holding role whilst also being extremely influential as a number 10.

The verdict

This will be a huge blow for the Championship clubs in pursuit, as O’Riley has all the tools to go on to enjoy an incredibly successful career.

The young midfielder, as well as teammate Scott Twine, have often been a class above their opposition this season, with the Dons possessing the second-best offensive record in the division.

The Championship trio’s pain is set to be Celtic’s gain, with O’Riley set to be a star.

It will be interesting to see if he can secure regular minutes with the Scottish giants as this season progress, should nothing else disrupt this move.