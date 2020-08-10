EFL star has dreams of Arsenal transfer move

Ebere Eze is dreaming of a move to Arsenal at some point in his career as speculation about his future continues to mount, as per Sky Sports.

The attacking midfielder was the Hoops’ best player in the Championship in the 19/20 season, and that is the reason behind him attracting interest this year from the Premier League.

Arsenal haven’t been heavily mentioned as a side looking at him, but it sounds as though if they were keen he would be very eager to sign.

Indeed, according to the report, the midfielder’s dream move would be a switch to the Emirates, with him growing up an Arsenal fan and being part of their youth set-up as a kid for a brief period.

Of course, many like him dream of playing for Arsenal but few get the chance, though perhaps a move to the Premier League would at least be a step in the right direction.

The Verdict

Arsenal would be a huge move for Eze and perhaps it’s a little too soon for him to go there.

Even so, you could see him playing in the Premier League next season and several sides are getting linked with him at the moment.

A player of considerable class and talent, this could be the summer he moves away from W12.