EFL star discusses Crystal Palace transfer interest

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has reflected on the Crystal Palace speculation in the summer that led to him handing in a transfer request at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys ace picked up an injury early on in the season to add to a dramatic few months for him that saw a concerted effort from Palace to get him in the last transfer window.

Since, he has gradually worked his way back to fitness and has got a handful of 90-minute appearances under his belt of late, with him aiming to help Ipswich up the League One table.

Quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times in a Q&A, meanwhile, he admits he was up for moving to Palace given their Premier League status but doesn’t know if the Eagles are still keen.

The exchange was as follows:

Q: What’s happening with Crystal Palace? Are they still interested in you?

A: I don’t know. I don’t have a clue.

Q: You wanted to go there in the summer though, didn’t you?

A: Well *laughs*, I suppose with it being a Premier League team… who wouldn’t?

Q: Do you regret handing in the transfer request? How do you look back on those tricky few weeks?

A: Do you know what, I have no regrets. I think if you live your life you can’t have any regrets.

It is what it is. Look, I love this club. But a massive opportunity was given to me. I’ve always said since I was a little kid that I want to play in the Prem.

Look, it is what it is. That’s in the past now. I’m focused on Ipswich. That’s it now.

The Verdict

Downes is being very honest here and you have to say fair play to him for that.

There’s little doubting his commitment to Ipswich as in the full piece he is eager to express his desire to get results for the team and move on from the Palace episode.

It’s obvious he has the ambition to match his talent, however, and it remains to be seen what next summer’s transfer window could hold.