EFL star determined to seal Everton move after latest update

Abdoulaye Doucoure has his heart set on a move to Everton this summer transfer window, with French TV programme Telefoot – via the Express – explaining he has already rejected three other clubs.

The Toffees have been linked with the midfielder for a considerable portion of time in this summer transfer window and it seems as though the Watford man has got his eyes firmly trained on Merseyside and Goodison Park.

The Blues are looking to add to their squad and give Carlo Ancelotti as good a chance as possible of getting them into Europe next season, and it appears Doucoure has been sold on the dream.

According to the claims in France, he has had three offers from other sides to join them already this summer but he is holding out for a move to the north-west, as Everton look to try and agree a deal with Watford for the player.

The Verdict

We know what Doucoure can bring to the Premier League and it’s certainly something that Everton need more of.

He is a powerful box-to-box midfielder with energy and talent on the ball – he’s certainly well suited to the Premier League.

He clearly wants an Everton move, too, so that should boost Blues fans’ hopes.