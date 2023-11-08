The EFL and Sky Bet are set to pump £6 million of funding into community projects across England and Wales as part of their newly launched Building Foundations Fund - the largest multi-year sponsor-backed fund dedicated solely to community activities.

The fund will help to enhance the vital work done by current EFL club community programmes, which engaged over 840,000 participants across more than 580,000 hours of community activity sessions across the 2021/22 campaign alone, as well as give life to brand new initiatives.

The Building Foundations Fund

This commitment to communities was part of the record extension agreed with Sky Bet earlier this year, which will see the sports betting brand remain the EFL's title partner through to the end of 2028/29. Starting this term, Sky Bet have pledged to invest £1 million a year across the next six years.

To celebrate the launch of the fund, all 72 EFL teams will get the opportunity to make use of an initial £10,000 grant for club community organisations. At Blackburn Rovers, that money will be used to grow their ‘Remember the Rovers’ scheme, which brings together people living with dementia - many of whom may otherwise be in social isolation - through the power of footballing memories on a weekly basis, while at Barnsley it will fund their walking football programme and Ipswich Town plan to use their grant to provide equipment for the Ipswich Community Trust.

Across the next five seasons, every EFL club will have the opportunity to bid for grants worth from £5,000 to £100,000 to boost current initiatives or develop new programmes.

A panel of industry experts, which includes much-loved former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, will judge the bids across a range of categories, which include improving local sporting facilities or promoting the physical and social benefits of the game.

“Everybody knows my love of the English Football League," noted Stelling. "I also know all too well how lower league clubs and the communities around them struggle for financial support.

"I’m delighted to play a part in the Building Foundations Fund and I truly believe it presents a great opportunity to make a real difference.”

"An exciting opportunity for EFL clubs"

To mark the launch of the new initiative, EFL chair Rick Parry, former England and Leicester City striker Emile Heskey, and Sky Bet managing director Dan Colton have met with participants of Barnsley's walking football programme - one of the existing community initiatives that are set to benefit from the 2023/24 funding - at one of the club's 3G pitches.

Parry believes the impacts of the new fund will be felt across all 72 clubs and can create a long-standing legacy for the partnership between Sky Bet and the EFL.

He explained: “Unrestricted funding for community activity on this scale is hard to find and presents an exciting opportunity for EFL clubs to further enhance the impact in the areas they are located.

“We are extremely grateful to Sky Bet for its ongoing support to the professional game in this country and this new investment via the Building Foundations Fund will create a long-lasting legacy for the EFL and Sky Bet partnership.”

Colton added: “We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with the EFL – it’s a relationship that has gone from strength to strength over the past decade and we wanted to raise the bar further still with the Building Foundations Fund.

“The fund is a core pillar of our new agreement with the EFL and we’re very excited to see the impact the £6 million will have on such important projects across England and Wales.”