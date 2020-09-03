EFL signing backed to excel at West Brom if deal goes through

Danny Mills has backed Troy Deeney to be a hit at West Bromwich Albion next season if the striker makes a move to The Hawthorns in this current transfer window.

Football Insider has reported that the forward is of interest to the Baggies for this coming season as they look to add some more goals to their side.

Slaven Bilic knows that in the striking areas they need more options ahead of the new Premier League campaign and Deeney showed during his time at Watford that he was a capable goal-scorer at the top level.

For Mills, too, it would be a good signing for the Croatian manager to make, with the former Leeds United defender telling Football Insider:

“You know what you are going to get with Troy Deeney. You know about his leadership skills and the way that he is going to play. He would be an asset to any team, realistically, in the bottom half of the Premier League.

“There has not been a lot of activity at West Brom and I do not think Slaven Bilic will know what his expectations are until we get to 6 October and he finds out what players he has got.”

Watford, of course, are hoping to keep hold of the striker but he has hinted that he could well be open to a move this summer away from Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

Albion do need strikers this summer window and Deeney would be a low-cost option that would also be low-risk.

He knows the league well and knows how to keep sides in the top flight with his goals, though that obviously came to an end last season with Watford.

Even so, if he joined Albion you could see him proving a success.