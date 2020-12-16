EFL side’s previous interest in Leeds United transfer underlined, January stance now revealed

Derby County will meet a dead end in January if they pursue any deal for Leeds United forward, Tyler Roberts.

Leeds won promotion to the Premier League last season, with Roberts scoring four goals and registering a single assist for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

However, his minutes in the top-flight have been limited, with Patrick Bamford’s electric form the key for Leeds.

A report from Football Insider has revealed that Derby were one Championship club that were keen to take Roberts from Leeds back in the summer, but a deal never materialised as the Whites missed out on Rodrigo De Paul.

That same report goes on to say that Leeds are not interested in any loan or permanent deal for Roberts in January despite his limited game time in 2020/21.

For Derby, they are looking to address a woeful goalscoring record in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney is the club’s interim boss at the moment, but the Rams have only scored eight goals and sit in the Championship’s bottom three, three points adrift of safety heading into tonight’s clash with Swansea City.

Their goalscoring record at this moment in time is the worst in the Championship.

The Verdict

If you look at Leeds’ squad, there’s not a depth of attacking quality there. It’s easy to understand why Bielsa might not want to shift Roberts out in the New Year.

For Derby, the versatile Welshman would’ve been a good signing, but it looks like they will have to explore other options.

Rooney might well have other targets to Phillip Cocu, who will have been the man chasing Roberts in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!