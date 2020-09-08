EFL sides battle West Ham, West Brom, Crystal Palace for powerful signing

A several-team battle for defender Jean-Claude Billong could ensue in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to Teamtalk.

The 6ft 4in defender is a powerful presence at the back and has experience of playing in the Champions League, with the report claiming that those sides interested reckon he could be adept at playing in England because of his physical nature.

The report suggests that EFL Championship sides Norwich City and Watford are among the clubs keen on him, alongside Premier League outfits Crystal Palace, West Ham United and newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion.

The defender is currently playing for Serie B side Salernitana over in Italy, but the second-tier club has told Billong that he can leave this summer as they look to balance the books.

It appears he has plenty of options, then, and we’ll have to wait and see where he might end up.

The Verdict

Billong is a big presence at the back and would add obvious strength as well as decent experience having played in the Champions League for Maribor in recent years.

Of course, there might also be a bit of a risk given he has not played in England before but the report reckons his potential suitors feel he might adapt to the game in this country well.

With a few weeks to go in the window, we’ll see what happens here.