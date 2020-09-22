EFL side share Everton joke as they announce signing

Blackpool have announced the signing of Luke Garbutt in a rather unique way with them poking fun at Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti in a light-hearted post on Twitter.

The left-back was on the books at Everton for several years but never really managed to force his way into the side.

Instead, he spent loan spells at the likes of Ipswich Town and Oxford United but it remained to be seen where he would end up for this season.

Indeed, when asked earlier this year about the player, Carlo Ancelotti raised a few smiles as he did not appear to know who Garbutt was, with Blackpool using the screenshot from that press conference to hint at Garbutt’s arrival:

The Tangerines have, of course, also confirmed the news with a more official announcement on Twitter and it is a signing that many will be pretty excited about:

✍️ Welcome to Blackpool FC, Luke Garbutt! The former Everton man has joined the Club on a 12 month contract. ➡️ https://t.co/Ujvtrbbo1L pic.twitter.com/qJOp7tPrVx — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 22, 2020

The Verdict

Garbutt is a good footballer and this is a move that will allow him to potentially settle after years of loan spells away from Everton.

Blackpool have made some good signings in this transfer window and this is the latest so he will now be looking to use his experience in League One to good effect.