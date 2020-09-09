EFL side retaining hopes of striking deal for Liverpool man

Liverpool have said that Rhian Brewster is free to leave the Reds this summer transfer window if a club is willing to pay up £20m, as per the Guardian.

The forward has got a lot of potential and he did well last season on loan at Swansea City but it appears the Reds feel that he might be worth cashing in on for now, with them then potentially going to place in a buy-back clause in the contract with the club he joins.

Besides that, meanwhile, the Sheffield Star’s transfer round-up is of the opinion that Swansea City still hope to strike a loan deal for the attacker and bring him back to the Liberty Stadium, where he enjoyed success in firing them to the play-offs in the second half of the Championship season last year.

The Verdict

If Swansea could get him now it would be pretty impressive because you would think Liverpool are looking to sell him after this development.

They clearly want the money in this window and a loan deal is unlikely to appeal for that reason, so let’s see if anyone stumps up that cash.

The report thinks Swansea still would like to get him, but that is probably hope more than expectation right now.