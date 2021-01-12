EFL side reportedly place big eight-figure price tag on player amid Arsenal links

Norwich City are looking for around £40m before letting Emiliano Buendia leave the club, according to a report from the Express.

The Canaries are looking to bounce straight back into the Premier League this season and are making a good go of it at the moment given their position in the Championship.

Certainly, they’ll be looking to keep their squad together this month in order to have the best chance of going up in the remaining months of the campaign and, obviously, retaining Buendia’s services will be part of that.

With that in mind, then, to try and ward off the likes of Arsenal, who have been linked considerably with the Argentine, the Canaries have placed a £40m price tag on his head.

The Verdict

That kind of money would have been a lot for a player in the Championship in normal circumstances so to be looking for that in the current climate certainly suggests Norwich have no intention of selling him whatsoever.

It’s hard to think even a club of Arsenal’s size would fork out such a fee for Buendia and it highlights Norwich’s position of strength in terms of being able to ask for such a fee, probably knowing that no-one is going to make a move.