EFL side remaining coy amid links over transfer with Spurs

Millwall are not commenting on speculation linking them with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, the South London Press is reporting.

The Lions narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship last season and the plan this time around will be to get into the top six under Gary Rowett.

He’s looking to add to his side where he can this summer, then, and Parrott has been linked to the Lions, though the men from The Den are currently keeping their cards firmly press against their chest.

Of course, this would not be the first time that the Lions have signed a young Spurs forward – they did so with Harry Kane – and if Parrott does sign the hope will be he can show some kind of potential in the season to come.

The Verdict

A lot of Championship clubs are looking at adding young players this transfer window as they aim to challenge next season.

Swansea City have shown the success you can earn from bringing in young players and Millwall have seen that too with Jayson Molumby among the youngsters to impress in Bermondsey.

Parrott could be one to watch next season, then, but it remains to be seen if a deal with Spurs can be done.