EFL side reiterate player stance as West Brom transfer interest lurks

Huddersfield Town will once again go without Karlan Grant this weekend in the Championship, with doubt continuing to surround the striker’s long-term future.

Grant was Town’s top goalscorer last season in the Championship, with the 23-year-old’s 19 goals going a long way to keeping the side in the division on a difficult return to the second-tier.

There’s intense speculation surrounding the forward this summer, with West Brom known to be keen on luring him out of West Yorkshire and into the Premier League.

However, there’s been little developments recently and Grant is in limbo.

He’s not featured for Huddersfield in either the League Cup or Championship this season and that’s set to continue in the coming round of fixtures as Huddersfield head to West London to take on Brentford.

Carlos Corberan has confirmed the update.

As per Yorkshire Live, he told his press conference: “We’re going to arrive to the game with the players we had last week.

“The situation with Karlan is the same as we had last week. We continue thinking and working in the same way with him and the players in the club. We don’t have any update or any new situation.”

The Verdict

The situation surround Grant and Huddersfield isn’t healthy at this moment in time.

It’s not helping anyone and if the striker is going to leave the club, an agreement needs sorting sooner rather than later.

Corberan is constantly finding himself answering questions on a player that’s looking like he will never play for the club again.

Finalising something with West Brom, or whoever else, needs to be a priority.

