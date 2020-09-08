EFL side plotting move for Rangers man as winger exit is tipped

Queens Park Rangers are considering a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones this transfer window with Bright Osayi-Samuel potentially set for a move to Crystal Palace, according to Teamtalk.

The R’s have been busy this summer window adding to their squad, whilst they have also seen the likes of Ebere Eze leave for Crystal Palace.

Indeed, that was a significant outgoing and it might not be the only time we see a player switch west London for south London this window, with the Eagles now also apparently leading the race for winger Osayi-Samuel.

Naturally, then, QPR want to try and find a new option to come in and replace him if he does move on this summer and the report reckons that it is Gers man Jordan Jones that former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton has in his sights.

The Verdict

Jones has bee linked away with a move from Ibrox already this summer but Steven Gerrard has said that it is not a guarantee that he will exit the club.

The former Kilmarnock man will surely want to be playing this season, though, and if the Gers cannot offer him that, a move to QPR, where a spot could open up for him, may well appeal.