EFL side plots transfer switch that could allow Rangers in for 24-y/o

Barnsley could switch their transfer sights away from Lyndon Dykes and onto Mikael Mandron – which could allow Rangers to sign the Livingston forward, as per Football Insider.

The Australian attacker has got some serious interest in him at the moment with him enjoying a fine season in front of goal for Livi last year in Scotland.

Indeed, Barnsley have already seen a bid rejected from the club north of the border and they could now decide to go after Mandron, who is currently a free agent.

This, then, would pave the way for Rangers to make a move for the forward with the report underlining that the Gers remain keen on signing him.

How Rangers’ frontline looks for this season past the window is still anyone’s guess, too, with speculation continuing to filter through concerning talisman Alfredo Morelos.

The Verdict

Dykes is a busy forward with a good eye for goal and you can see why clubs are looking at him.

Livi obviously have a price in mind for him and Barnsley evidently fell short of that valuation, with him now looking like a player that might not be going to Oakwell.

Mandron could be heading there instead, then, and it remains to be seen how this one all pans out.