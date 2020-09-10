EFL side open to player exit as Tottenham, West Brom circle

Watford will not stand in Troy Deeney’s way from an exit from Vicarage Road this transfer window if a club does come calling in the final weeks of the market, as per the Daily Mail.

Deeney has been at the Hornets for ten years and during that time he has forged some really fine relationships and memories at the club.

He is a player that is well-respected by so many connected to the team and, rightly, he would be missed if he left.

Indeed, the report reveals that the club does not want him to go this summer but, at the same time, will not stand in his way if a move to the Premier League, for example, did materialise.

Both Tottenham and West Brom have been linked with him in recent times.

The Verdict

Naturally, Watford don’t want to see their talismanic striker leave the club but he will feel as though he is good enough to play in the Premier League this season.

Certainly, if a move came calling you can’t imagine many will begrudge him a move after so many years of service and commitment to the Watford cause.

With a few weeks left in the window, this one is one to watch.