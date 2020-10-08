EFL side open to moving reported Sheffield United transfer target on

Huddersfield Town would ‘ideally’ like to move Terence Kongolo out of the club this week, with Premier League interest emerging in him during the final days of the domestic transfer window.

It’s been reported that Sheffield United are keen on doing a deal for Kongolo, as Chris Wilder looks to combat the loss of Jack O’Connell, who is expected to miss a large chunk of the season after surgery.

Reports have suggested that the Blades are leading the chase to sign the versatile defender, and that’s helped by the fresh opinion of Steven Chicken, who claims Huddersfield are open to Kongolo’s exit.

As per Yorkshire Live’s Q&A, Chicken has said: “Ideally, though, I think they’d like to move Kongolo on if they can. He’s quite a high earner at the club having arrived as a record signing…far from ideal when we’re struggling to imagine where he might play.”

The 26-year-old arrived at Huddersfield in January 2018, initially on loan, before making that move permanent for a club-record fee.

In total, Kongolo has made 60 appearances for the Terriers across their time in the Premier League and back in the Championship.

Last season, injury cut a loan spell with Fulham short after two appearances and Kongolo is still recovering now. He’s yet to feature for Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

It’s little surprise that Town want to shift Kongolo out of the club.

He was signed as a Premier League player and with Town looking every bit settled back in the EFL he needs shipping out again.

That spells good news for Sheffield United if they want to get a deal done.

Kongolo has quality and, injury free, he’d slot in seamlessly on the left-side of Chris Wilder’s three-man defence.

