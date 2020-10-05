EFL side open to complex transfer agreement: Man United, Tottenham, Everton previously linked

Bournemouth are ready to sanction a deal to let Josh King leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

The Norwegian international has been a man in-demand after the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League but he is yet to secure a move away despite plenty of interest.

The likes of Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham had been linked with King earlier in the window but it seemed likely today that he would move abroad.

However, that hasn’t happened either and if no deal is struck tonight, the only option for the 28-year-old if he wants to play at a higher level will be a move to a Premier League club because domestic transfers can go through until October 16.

And, it appears as though Bournemouth are ready to help on that front, with TalkSPORT reporter Geoff Peters claiming that a structured offer could be accepted as they want to shift the high earner off the wage bill.

“A number of Premier League clubs – and some abroad – have enquired about Bournemouth’s Josh King this summer. Bournemouth are willing to accept an offer based on instalments to get him off the wage bill.”

The verdict

It’s been clear that King wants to leave Bournemouth following their relegation and it would also make financial sense for the Cherries.

So, you can understand why they are willing to negotiate to get something done as it will be in the best interests of all parties.

Given his ability, you can’t imagine that it will be hard to find a buyer if the deal is sensible. So whether that’s tonight or in the next 11 days, King is sure to depart.

