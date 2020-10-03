EFL side offering senior Leeds United outcast Elland Road exit route

Watford are keen on Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas as they look to strengthen their squad before the deadline.

No Barry Douglas again today. Leif Davis on the bench ahead of him. @TheAthleticUK understands that Watford are interested in signing him. @AdamLeventhal #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 3, 2020

The Scotsman has spent the past two years at Elland Road but only featured in 15 games as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship title in the previous campaign.

With Douglas having failed to make the matchday squad for the Whites three Premier League games so far, and he’s also not involved against Manchester City tonight, a move could be on the cards.

And, The Athletic have confirmed that he is a player the Hornets are considering as they seek Championship experience.

As well as promotion with Leeds, Douglas starred at left wing-back as Wolves won the title in the second tier in 2017/18, so Watford would be bringing in a proven winner at this level if the deal is complete.

No fee has been mentioned but it’s unlikely to be significant as the 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Yorkshire side.

Even though the transfer deadline is on Monday, domestic deals can be done until October 16, so there is no rush to finalise this for either club.

The verdict

You have to feel sorry for Douglas as he has won promotion to the Premier League twice but is yet to play a minute at that level.

However, that’s football and unfortunately for the ex-Konyaspor man he is unlikely to get a chance considering the form of Stuart Dallas and with Ezgjan Alioski ahead of him in the pecking order.

For Watford and Vladimir Ivic, it’s clear they need a left wing-back given the right-footed Kiko played in that position today, so this would be a shrewd addition if they can pull it off.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.