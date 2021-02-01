EFL side offered hope of late Newcastle United transfer swoop

AFC Bournemouth could still land a reunion with Matt Ritchie today, with Newcastle United looking set to allow the winger to leave St James’ Park on Deadline Day.

Ritchie has been in the North East since 2016 but has seen his game time at St James’ Park become very limited over the course of the 2020/21 season. He’s featured on only eight occasions in the Premier League under Steve Bruce, with Bournemouth interested in reuniting with the player they sold to Newcastle back in 2016.

As per the Northern Echo’s live blog, Ritchie could well be on his way out of St James’ Park in the coming day, with Scott Wilson providing a further update where he confirms that a move is likely.

Ritchie played for Bournemouth between 2013 and 2016, helping the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15.

That season he struck 15 goals and registered a whopping 17 assists under Eddie Howe, before taking the Premier League by storm the following season and chalking up 10 goal involvements.

A move to Newcastle followed, as did another promotion to the Premier League.

Between 2017 and 2020, Ritchie was a mainstay in the Newcastle side in the Premier League, but the 31-year-old’s lack of game time has seemingly opened a door for a return to Bournemouth.

The Verdict

We know that Bournemouth have stunning options going forwards, but there’s still room for Ritchie.

He would be a useful signing.

At 31, he’s really experienced and knows exactly what it takes to get out of the Championship. Additionally, his game has changed over the years at Newcastle.

He is an option on the wing, but also at full-back or as a wing-back, as Jason Tindall has liked to play this season.

With Newcastle open to a move, it looks like it might be aligning for Bournemouth to reunite with their former player.

