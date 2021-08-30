EFL side make late approach to sign Swansea City attacker

Cheltenham Town have made a late move to sign Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph on loan, according to Football Insider.

Swansea beat the likes of Celtic and Newcastle to the signing of Joseph in the summer, with the player arriving on a four-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

Joseph, who scored five goals in League One last season, has since made only two appearances for Swansea, with both of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his Championship debut, and may have to wait a little longer as Swansea look set to loan him out.

According to Football Insider, Cheltenham Town, who won promotion to League One last season, have made a late loan move for the Scotland Under-21 international.

It is expected that Joseph will depart the Liberty Stadium on loan before tomorrow night’s deadline, as he looks to get regular first-team minutes under his belt.

Cheltenham have won only one of their first five games in League One this season, with Michael Duff’s side sitting 17th in the table.

The Verdict

I think this is a move which suits both parties.

Joseph has struggled for regular game time since joining Swansea and is very much one for the future, and a loan move back to League One would be good for him.

He was a standout performer for Wigan at that level last season, and his goal record from 18 appearances was impressive.

It should do him the world of good to leave on loan and keep on developing elsewhere.