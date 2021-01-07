Birmingham City
EFL side expected to confirm deal for Birmingham City man
Harrogate Town are close to completing the signing of Birmingham City defender Mitchell Roberts, according to Football Insider.
The 20-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Manchester City back in 2019, has been with the Blues for almost ten years, although he hasn’t yet made a first-team appearance for the St Andrew’s outfit – with the youngster a regular in the Under-23s.
Roberts signed a new contract with Birmingham in July, but needs to be playing regular senior football, and a move to the EFL new boys Harrogate appears to be close, with the centre-back expected to move to Wetherby Road on loan for the remainder of the season.
Harrogate have enjoyed a solid first campaign in the Football League and currently sit 17th in the League Two standings, five points clear of the relegation-zone.
The Verdict
This is an excellent move for Roberts, who’ll be hoping that Harrogate will provide the perfect platform for the defender’s first experience in first-team football.
Having made himself a regular in Birmingham’s youth teams, Roberts needs to be playing in the Football League, and this would appear like a great opportunity for the defender to test himself in the senior game and hopefully get a run of games in the team in the coming weeks.