EFL side dictating to Leeds United as transfer edges closer to completion

Blackpool are insistent on a permanent deal for Oliver Casey at Leeds United, although the Premier League side are likely to have a sell-on fee included in any transfer that takes the centre-back to Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley is keen on luring the 20-year-old out of Elland Road this summer as he aims to bolster his Blackpool squad on the back of sealing promotion back into the Championship last month.

A deal looks likely to be done for Casey, who has so far made just three senior appearances for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, and will be struck when the defender returns from holiday.

Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds notes on Twitter that it appears to have been Blackpool dictating to Leeds and pushing for a permanent transfer this summer rather than a loan for the youngster.

Leeds, though, could still benefit further down the line, with Pope indicating that any deal to take Casey over to Blackpool is going to include a sell-on fee to secure the club further add-ons to whatever fee is paid this summer.

Casey only signed a new deal at Elland Road last summer, with Leeds moving to secure the service of the under-23 defender until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

Fair play to Blackpool here for holding out for a permanent transfer.

Loans are all well and good, but they’ve seen an opportunity with Casey given his lack of involvement at Leeds and taken it.

Whilst any deal including add-ons will benefit Leeds in the future, Blackpool will also benefit and not just develop Leeds’ player for them by taking him permanently.

There’s not much you can complain about when you begin to look at the details involved here with this transfer.

It could genuinely be one of those occasions where everybody wins.

