EFL share Derby County takeover update

The EFL have confirmed that more work is needed to be done to finalise the Derby County takeover.

After a lengthy, tough process for all connected to the club, it appeared as though the end was in sight last week when it was confirmed that lifelong fan David Clowes had been named as the preferred bidder and a deal seemed close.

It had initially been hoped that the deal would be signed off on Tuesday but it’s still not completed and the EFL have shared an update on the latest this evening on Twitter.

“The joint administrators, EFL, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd (“Clowes”) and their advisors have worked throughout the day to resolve the small numbers of outstanding issues in order to complete this extremely complex transaction.

“There are a multitude of documents that need to be concluded and executed by not only the joint administrators, the EFL and Clowes but also third parties. Work is ongoing with all relevant parties and their advisors to conclude and execute all the necessary documentation to allow completion to take place.

“All parties acknowledge the frustration caused by these further delays and would like to thank supporters for their ongoing patience, as we collectively continue to work towards finalising this transaction.”

Liam Rosenior is currently leading the team ahead of the League One season starting next month.

The verdict

As the statement above touches on, this is a hugely frustrating time for Derby fans who are just desperate for some good news.

Whilst there is still a real expectancy that this will get signed off, given what’s gone on before you can forgive the support for being anxious.

So, they will hope for some good news tomorrow when they will hope to have everything finally sorted, leaving this messy few years behind them.

