EFL send strong Derby County message as takeover saga continues

The EFL has stated they are ‘increasingly concerned’ that Derby County have yet to sort out their takeover situation.

American businessman Chris Kirchner had been expected to finalise a deal for the Rams by 5pm on Friday, but he failed to meet the deadline.

As a result, there is no preferred bidder at the moment, although the one positive for the fans is that there still seems to be plenty of interested parties out there.

However, with the new season drawing closer, and the fixtures to be sent out later this month, the uncertainty surrounding the east Midlands outfit is a worry.

And, that prompted a statement from the EFL today, where they confirmed they had changed ‘the terms of the suspended Notice of Withdrawal’ that were issued when the club entered administration.

This comes after Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that the EFL would be demanding the creditors are paid within ten days of the takeover going through, with their statement essentially saying they will be seeking quick resolutions from whoever buys the club.

The verdict

This is basically the EFL showing they are running out of patience with the administrators and all at Derby for how this is dragging on – and you can totally understand their point.

It’s not a good look for anyone that Derby are still in this position, particularly as there is so much interest in the club, which should’ve made a sale achievable.

So, they are putting pressure on for this to get sorted and hopefully for the support there is a positive outcome quickly.

