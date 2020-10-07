EFL rivals to battle it out for Wolves man ahead of deadline

League One promotion hopefuls Oxford United and Portsmouth are both keen on signing Niall Ennis from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Molineux but Wolves’ remarkable rise in recent years means the striker is nowhere near the first-team.

As a result, he spent the previous campaign with Doncaster in the third tier, scoring six goals in 29 games for Darren Moore’s men. Whilst that’s not the best goal return, the England youth international did impress with his speed and movement for Rovers.

And, it appears that another loan move beckons, with Football Insider claiming that Karl Robinson wants to sign Ennis for the U’s, although they do face competition from Kenny Jackett’s side.

The report claims that both clubs have opened talks with the Premier League outfit and with Wolves open to letting the academy graduate leave, it could ultimately come down to the player choosing where he wants to play his football.

Both clubs have until October 16 to finalise this move due to the extended domestic deadline that is in place.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for either team as Ennis is a player with huge potential and he could make a real difference in League One.

Having spent the previous season at this level, he will know exactly what to expect and there’s no doubting he will have improved and benefited from the experience.

Both clubs are very good options for the youngster and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

