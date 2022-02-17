Queens Park Rangers suffered a second successive defeat of the week, falling to a 2-0 loss against Millwall at the New Den.

Victory for Gary Rowett’s side came via goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey, with Millwall continuing their fine home form in the Championship.

That game headlines FLW TV’s Midweek Review, with other action from the Championship, League One and League Two on the agenda.

Cardiff City’s 2-0 win over Coventry City goes under the spotlight, as does Peterborough United’s goalless draw with Reading at London Road.

Doncaster Rovers picked up a win on the road in League One, beating Lincoln City, which subsequently dumped Crewe Alexandra to the bottom of the table after their 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Finally, in League Two, Jack Sparkes’ stunning goal receives praise, after he completes Exeter City’s comeback win over Harrogate Town.

Check out FLW TV’s full Midweek Review over on YouTube: