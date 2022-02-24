Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EFL Review: Huddersfield & Sheffield United leave it late, Wigan with a statement win, Mark Hughes in at Bradford (watch)

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United were amongst the sides to pick up late wins in the Championship last night, as the race for the play-offs continues to intensify. 

It’s been a packed midweek schedule, with lots to discuss over on FLW TV.

We start with Tuesday’s night’s action, with wins for Middlesbrough and Reading FC to impact things at the top and bottom of the Championship.

Huddersfield and Sheffield United’s late heroics headlined Wednesday’s action, as well as Aleksandar Mitrovic and his record-breaking goals.

Down in League One, Doncaster Rovers picked up another big win as they beat Accrington Stanley, whilst Wigan Athletic recorded a statement win of their own at the sharp end of the division, beating Wycombe Wanderers.

League Two has thrown up some managerial headlines, including Leyton Orient sacking Kenny Jackett and Mark Hughes arriving as Bradford City’s new boss.

Check all that out in today’s Midweek Review:


