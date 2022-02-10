EFL Review: Bruce loses West Brom opener, Nottingham Forest into the top-six, Sunderland beaten again (watch)

West Brom suffered a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, serving Steve Bruce defeat in his first game in-charge of the Baggies.

Goals in each half from Billy Sharp secured the win for Sheffield United, who are now closing in on the Championship’s play-off places.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, moved into the top-six thanks to a win over Blackburn Rovers, who have slipped out of the automatic promotion positions.

On Tuesday there was another win for Derby County against Hull City, whilst there was action in League One and League Two as well.

Sheffield Wednesday extended a fine run of form at Hillsborough by beating Wigan Athletic, whilst managerless Sunderland lost against Cheltenham Town.

Walsall are now without a manager, too, after Matty Taylor was sacked following a defeat to League Two’s basement club, Scunthorpe United – a decision that goes under the spotlight on FLW TV’s Midweek Review.

