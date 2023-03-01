EFL respond to claims of Reading FC financial breaches as another points deduction looms

The EFL have confirmed that they are investigating Championship outfit Reading after reports on Wednesday suggested that they had breached their agreed business plan.

In an official statement, the Football League said they are ‘reviewing submissions’ from the Royals to work out whether or not that they have been sticking to the agreed plan, which consists of meeting a number of financial targets to make sure the overall health of the club’s finances improves.

Reading were found guilty back in November 2021 of multiple financial breaches, having seen their losses at the end of the 2019-20 season accumulate to £138 million, with their wages paid the season prior amounting to 194 per cent of their turnover, per a report from The Telegraph.

At the time, they were deducted six points from their total in the 2021-22 Championship table at the time, with a further six suspended until the end of the current campaign.

That could now be triggered after reports have claimed that Reading have breached some of the rules agreed to in the business plan, with the decision now in the hands of the EFL who are studying aspects of the club’s financial dealings.

The Verdict

Another points deduction for Reading would be a bitter blow to the club and it’s the last thing they currently need as it would drag them back into the mix for relegation.

Currently it would put them on 38 points and just seven above the drop zone – that is too close for comfort and with the general form the club have been in for a few months, it would be a hard battle until the end of the season.

Paul Ince has been working under restrictions ever since he arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and you would have thought the club would be more meticulous in their dealings as the EFL are keeping a watchful eye.

If you believe the reports of Wednesday though then more breaches have occurred, so it’s perhaps inevitable that their points tally is set to shrink.