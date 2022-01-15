EFL reportedly make threat to Derby County amid latest takeover update

Derby County could be removed from the Championship and have all their results from this season expunged if Quantuma do not provide proof of funds by February 1, according to The Sun.

Despite Rams manager Wayne Rooney this week stating he was confident that a preferred bidder to launch a takeover of the stricken club would be named, the EFL had other ideas.

The Football League chiefs asked the club’s administrators to prove that they had enough money to run County until the end of the 2021-22 season in the event that a takeover does not happen before then.

And until Quantuma can do that then all player registrations – for both new potential signings at Pride Park and renewing current player contracts – have been suspended, which has seen Phil Jagielka depart already.

If the proof of funds cannot be provided by the start of next month then the EFL have reportedly threatened to suspend Derby’s ‘golden share’, which would kick them out of the Championship for the remainder of the campaign and almost certainly mean League One football next season.

The Verdict

This is worrying news but it may mean Quantuma get their house in order quicker.

The situation has dragged on for far too long and just when it seems that a corner is going to be turned, the EFL seem to set the Rams back.

Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s demands for compensation hasn’t helped things and if any of the potential consortium’s to take over County agree to take that on then it seems that the Football League will indeed ratify a takeover.

Whatever the case though, something needs to happen soon or else another EFL club could be at risk of going under and it would be a real shock if a side as big as Derby were to have to close down.