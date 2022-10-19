One of the more light-hearted parts of a football club is the mascot, which can range from an animal to a cartoon character – and in some cases an item of food or a household appliance!

But do you know the name of the mascot of every single Championship club?

Have a go at our brand new quiz at Football League World and see if you can score full marks – don’t forget to share your score to social media as well to see if anyone can beat your total!

EFL quiz: Can you name every Championship club’s mascot?

1 of 24 What is the name of Birmingham City's mascot? Beau Brummie Barry Brummie Brummie Bear Blue Bear