EFL quartet on Watford managerial radar

QPR assistant manager John Eustace is on the shortlist of options to become the next Watford manager, a report from The Evening Standard has claimed.

Watford look destined for relegation from the Premier League this season, and will be searching for a new manager, after Roy Hodgson confirmed he will not be in charge of the club from 2022/23.

Eustace meanwhile, could be facing somewhat of an uncertain future at QPR, where it has already been announced that manager Mark Warburton will leave the club in the summer.

Now though, it seems that Eustace – who made 168 appearances for Watford as a player between 2007 and 2013 – could be in line for a return to Vicarage Road.

According to this latest update, Eustace is now a contender to take over from Hodgson at Watford, with the Hornets thought to be keen to appoint a young, homegrown manager.

As well as Eustace, Leam Richardson, who guided Wigan to the League One title this season, and Liam Manning, whose MK Dons side are about to compete in the third-tier play-offs, are also said to be admired by the Watford board.

It is also thought that Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is admired by the Hornets, but with the former Manchester United coach having only taken over his current role in December, he is apparently settled in his current role with the League One club.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting update from a Watford perspective.

A young, homegrown manager would feel like a significant change from the approach they have taken in terms of recruitment in the Vicarage Road dugout in recent years.

You wonder therefore, whether that could also lead to a departure from the quick turnover in managers we have seen at the club, given a younger manager may need more time to find his feet.

There are never the less some decent options in there for Watford, and given his uncertain situation at QPR, it may be no surprise if Eustace does return to his old club in the summer.