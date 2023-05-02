Plymouth Argyle's promotion to the Championship has now been confirmed and they will have the opportunity to win the League One title away at Port Vale on Sunday afternoon.

The Pilgrims also have the chance to break the 100-point barrier when they travel to Staffordshire at the weekend, something that not too many teams have achieved in the history of League One.

Suffering heartbreak on the final day of the last campaign, Steven Schumacher has done fantastically well to galvanise his squad and exceed expectations, with second-tier football the ultimate reward.

Steven Schumacher the key to Plymouth success?

Undoubtedly impressed by what the Pilgrims have achieved this season, pundit Ali Maxwell has paid particular attention to Schumacher and the character that the Plymouth boss is.

"Steve Schumacher himself has been unbelievable," Maxwell said on Not The Top 20 podcast.

"I think what I like most about him, other than how incredible his team are in second half of games, and his tactical tweaks and his substitutions seemingly impacting games positively more often than not, which is obviously a great skill, is that he seems to have a really nice mixture of authority - it is not hard to imagine him owning a dressing room and disciplining a dressing room, which is clearly what's needed - but also, he seems really down to earth and doesn't seem to have the ego that is recognisable in a lot of other EFL managers."

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

Plymouth are deservedly heading to the Championship and of course, Schumacher has played a vital role in ensuring that Home Park will house second-tier football next season.

Only in the infancy of his managerial career, the 39-year-old has had to contend with several bumps in the road already but has displayed excellent management capabilities and there is a real element of composure to how he conducts himself.

As Maxwell alluded to, he has shown an ability to swing things in his team's favour in-game, making very good use of the full squad and not just the starting XI.

Finding a balance between being authoritative but not overstepping any marks is difficult to achieve but it is fair to say that Schumacher has struck a perfect balance thus far.

The Championship is certainly a different beast but there will be confidence that Schumacher will be able to continue developing his Plymouth side and that they can exceed the typical expectations that are placed on newly-promoted sides.