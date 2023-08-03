Highlights Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season.

Rovers' 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway on Saturday 5th August vs West Brom.

EFL pundits Ali Maxwell and George Elek predict Rovers will finish 17th in the Championship this season.

After competing for a play-off place for all of last season, Blackburn Rovers would eventually miss out on a place in the top six on goal difference.

This occurred even despite a win away from home in the club's final fixture, defeating fellow play-off chasers Millwall to leapfrog them in the league standings.

In the end, Rovers finished 7th, but after losing Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer, and rumours off the field regarding financial issues, not many are expecting another play-off challenge this time around.

Of course, there have been some incomings, and it will certainly be interesting to see how Jon Dahl Tomasson lines up his new side on Saturday at Ewood Park for the club's opening clash.

As ever, on the eve of a new season in the EFL, the Not The Top 20 Podcast - a podcast all about the Football League - have been issuing their 1-24 predictions for the Championship, League One and League Two.

With that in mind, we thought we'd give the podcast a listen and see how EFL pundits George Elek and Ali Maxwell thought Blackburn Rovers would get on this upcoming season.

Given Blackburn were chasing the play-offs last season, it may be somewhat bold to some where the duo are predicting Jon Dahl Tomasson's side to finish.

Predicting the club to finish 17th, Elek offered the podcast's reasoning for the prediction.

"So this is a prediction of quite a severe drop to 17th place," Maxwell said on Rovers on the NTT20 Podcast.

"The EFL hill that I will die on, I mean, there are actually quite a few, it's kind of a range of hills, but one of them is that both Tony Mowbray and then Jon Dahl Tomasson last season did very good jobs to get Blackburn Rovers competing to get into the play-offs even though they inevitably failed to get into them.

"I understand the frustration within Blackburn and amongst Blackburn fans that they were unable to see out the task every time having been in such a strong position. But, when you look at the squad they had to hand. When you compare budgets to other teams in the league, it felt to me like it was an overachievement.

"Now, things are seemingly changing at Blackburn with a lot of rumours in terms of financial issues around the investment of the Venky's.

"Jon Dahl Tomasson said in an interview during pre-season a week or so go: 'It's a totally new situation, a totally unclear situation and we need to stick together. Thomas said in an interview entering preseason a week or so ago, it's a totally new situation, a totally unclear situation and we need to stick together'".

"I signed up for a project and that project has changed. The goalposts have moved when he changed the budgets. and the ambition should also change in that way."

"So quite a clear message there from JDT that in his mind, budgets have changed and therefore expectations have to, too."

When does Blackburn Rovers' Championship season start?

