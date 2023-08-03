Highlights West Bromwich Albion missed out on the play-offs by three points in 2022/23.

The Baggies kick off their 2023/24 campaign with an away trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Ali Maxwell and George Elek have predicted West Brom to finish 11th this season on the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

Despite their poor start last season, in the end, West Bromwich Albion only ended up missing out on the play-offs by three points.

With Carlos Corberan at the helm from the get go this time around, having had a full pre-season at the club, naturally, you would think optimism about making the jump from ninth into the top six would be high.

However, with off-field issues at play in the background, things are far from straightforward at The Hawthorns.

Regardless, their campaign gets underway this weekend and, as ever on the eve of a new season in the EFL, the Not The Top 20 Podcast - a podcast all about the Football League - have been issuing their 1-24 predictions for the Championship, League One and League Two.

Not The Top 20 Podcast's West Bromwich Albion season prediction

With that in mind, we thought we'd give the podcast a listen and see how EFL pundits George Elek and Ali Maxwell thought that West Brom would get on this upcoming season.

Baggies supporters with hopes of achieving a play-off place this time around will certainly be hoping that the duo are wrong, with the Baggies predicted to finish 11th in their 1-24.

Discussing their Baggies' prediction, Maxwell said on NTT20: "We've got West Bromwich Albion in 11th - a tough team to place really, and I'll try to explain why.

"Off the field, they're in dire straits - you could use some other phrases. One NTT20 squad member who's a baggies fan reckons they are essentially on life support.

"Parachute payments ran out this summer for West Brom. The wage bill is too high. You can see that in what they've done this summer in shifting some high earners. Selling Dara O'Shea will in particular will impact the team and with only one addition - Jeremy Sarmiento. Talented youngster on loan from Brighton."

Of course, since the podcast was released, the Baggies have gone on to add Josh Maja to their ranks, but still, Maxwell remains unconvinced about the club.

"For this season, if they are able to operate as a football team and if they are able to keep a manager in Carlos Corberan that I hold in incredibly high regard, and if they are able to keep the majority of the squad that they have in place, I think they have an excellent manager for the level that can coach teams, particularly out of possession, to be absolutely exceptional at Championship level," Maxwell added..

The EFL pundit concluded: " I still think the quality, certainly in the starting 11 is there. If not, maybe in terms of depth, to pick up quite a lot of points.

"You've got Jed Wallace, you've got John Swift, Sarmoento and Diangana. Looking a little light up top with Brandon Thomas-Asante the only fit striker with Dike having picked up yet another injury.

"Really strong looking centre midfield in my eyes, with Molumby and Okay Yokuslu.

"I think that West Brom will be highly competitive, but it is also certainly a team where I get the sense they're on a downwards trajectory because of what's happening off the field and that absolutely has to be sorted - much more important than anything that happens on the field.

"We've got West Brom in 11th, find it pretty hard to pitch them to be quite honest, but that's where we've landed."

When does West Brom's Championship season start?

West Bromwich Albion's 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway on Saturday 5th August.

The Baggies travel away from home to face Blackburn Rovers in their opening fixture, with kick-off at Ewood Park scheduled for 3PM.