EFL pundits issue verdict on Mark Robins amid Coventry City troubles

Former EFL players turned pundits Aaron McLean and Jamie Mackie believe that Coventry City are “lucky” to have manager Mark Robins as they experience more off-the-field issues.

The Sky Blues returned to Championship action following the World Cup break on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Amadou Mbengue’s second-half header ensuring all three points for the Royals.

It ends a run of four straight wins for Robins’ side and means they drop to 15th in the table, but they are only four points from the play-offs.

But it is once again matters away from the pitch dominating the headlines, with the new owners of the Coventry Building Society Arena this week evicting the club from their stadium.

Robins has done an excellent job since returning to the club in 2017, rebuilding following their relegation to League Two and securing two promotions, before consolidating them in the Championship.

The stadium has been a recurring problem though for Robins, with the club being forced to play at Birmingham City’s home ground for two seasons and also having their first four home games of this campaign called off due to the pitch being deemed unplayable.

With the latest developments causing concern about where the club will play their future home fixtures, Robins will be hoping that it does not distract from their good form on-the-field, but McLean believes that it will inevitably have an effect over time.

“It’s a huge distraction. They have done brilliantly up to know to manage the situation and Mark Robins has almost brought the team together and galvanised them, but that can only last for so long,” McLean said on ITV’s English Football League highlights show.

“At the start of the season they were unable to play home games and now, all of a sudden, there’s talk of eviction. At some point it will start to affect the playing side of things, so the sooner it’s sorted out the better.”

Mackie believes that there is no better person to lead the team through such turbulent times than Robins and believes his previous experiences will be useful.

“They’re lucky to have someone like Mark Robins in charge, if I am being honest, someone who has been there and done it, and seen a lot in football,” Mackie said.

“He’s an older head who can just try and keep the team focused through what is a very, very hard situation.”

The verdict

McLean and Mackie are right to praise Robins.

The 52-year-old has been a figure of consistency and continuity during his second spell at the club and his achievements are more impressive when you consider the incredibly challenging backdrop against which he has been working.

Sky Blues fans will have been hopeful of a more stable period after the recent takeover news, but the stadium has been an issue for a long time now and does not look set to be resolved any time soon.

But with Robins at the helm, the team are in the best possible hands and he has done an excellent job of keeping his players insulated from any external distractions over the years.

Robins has been linked with a number of other jobs during his time at the club and Mackie is right that they are lucky he has remained loyal through such turmoil.