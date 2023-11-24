Highlights Leicester City's lack of goals at the King Power Stadium is a concerning statistic, with fewer goals than the rest of the top seven teams.

The lack of goals from their strikers in recent matches is seen as a potential cause for this problem.

While Leicester should target improving their home goals, they shouldn't be too concerned yet as they are still at the top of the table for a reason.

Up until very recently, Leicester City had been almost faultless in the Championship this season.

Even despite back to back defeats in recent weeks, the Foxes have still been one of the two standout sides in the division so far, sitting top of the Championship level on points with Ipswich Town.

As you can see above, they are eight points clear of Leeds United in third, even despite their recent setbacks.

Given that, the Foxes and boss Enzo Maresca have rarely came in for any criticism. However, ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford, a concerning statistic regarding the side has emerged.

Concerning Leicester City statistic emerges

indeed, on the most recent episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, EFL pundits Matt Davies-Adams and Sam Parkin discussed Leicester City's lack of goals scored at the King Power Stadium.

When previewing the Foxes clash with Watford at the King Power Stadium this weekend, Davies-Adams said on the What The EFL?! podcast: "What I've noted looking up this game, which really surprised me, is they've [Leicester City] only scored 11 goals at the King Power Stadium,"

"That's fewer than the rest of the top seven, it's nine less than Plymouth, who are 19th, and it's less than Rotherham who are in the relegation zone."

Are Leicester lacking goals from their strikers?

Responding to those comments, Sam Parkin pointed to the lack of goals from their strikers lately as a potential cause for this.

"I noted that as well," Parkin replied.

"They obviously haven't scored in their last two, I think it's just three goals in four.

"A bit concerning with the lack of goals coming from their strikers maybe. We know they're incredibly well-stocked there but I think it's just two in their last five with one apiece for Vardy and Iheanacho.

"I thought it was worth raising the point that Tom Cannon, I think, is nearing a return, so in terms of a natural goalscorer, he's right up there isn't he [based] on what he's prioduced in the Championship previously with Preston and the type of profile that he is in comparison to those two that I've just mentioned who are both brilliant players and obviously Vardy is an absolute hero and rightly so

"That's going to be interesting to keep an eye on."

Should Leicester City be concerned by their lack of home goals?

Whilst for Leicester City it will no doubt be alarming to be in the bottom half of the table in a certain metric, I don't think they should be too concerned just yet.

Whilst it is certainly an area they can target to improve, at the end of the day, they are still top of the table, and they are there for a reason.

Enzo Maresca and the Foxes have done a lot more right than wrong this season, and it would be foolish for them to beat themselves up over one statistic.

If it starts affecting their league position and promotion challenge, then is the time to really worry.

The reality is, though, the statistic is likely as it is because of how good Leicester are, meaning teams come to the King Power Stadium, sit deep and look to frustrate.