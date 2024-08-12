EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer has told Leeds United to complete the signing of Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys, who is a reported transfer target for Daniel Farke in the closing weeks of the current transfer window.

As first revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via his X account on Saturday afternoon, Leeds are among the clubs to have expressed an "advanced interest" in Humphreys. It's believed that the Whites are facing competition from potential promotion rivals Burnley alongside undisclosed Bundesliga suitors for Humphreys, who is set to leave Chelsea before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Chelsea are said to prefer a permanent sale for the central defender, although Romano added he could end up leaving on loan.

Leeds are short-staffed in defence, with Max Wober representing the only senior option behind starting duo Pascal Strujik and Joe Rodon, the latter of whom returned to Elland Road on a permanent basis as part of the deal which brought Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur after his productive loan stay last term.

However, Charlie Cresswell was sold to Toulouse earlier this summer while former captain Liam Cooper departed on a free transfer, leaving them short of options there at the minute.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Leeds United, Bashir Humphreys news

Leeds have been urged to seal Humphreys' signature by Palmer, who believes the youngster would provide a good addition to Farke's squad as they look to launch a second promotion bid this season.

"Leeds United are weighing up a move for young 21-year-old Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"Leeds are in the hunt for a young centre-back having sold Cresswell and Cooper not agreeing to terms, they signed Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Spurs and it's likely him and Struijk would be the ones at centre-back.

"They also have options in Ampadu who can go back and play there, but it's believed that Leeds are interested in bringing Humphreys in. The England under-21 international was loaned at Swansea last season.

Bashir Humphreys' 23/24 Championship stats for Swansea City, as per FotMob Appearances 24 Tackles won 17 Duels won 76 Interceptions 21

"Leeds will be facing competition from Burnley, it's believed the player will leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window with the club preferring a sale rather than a loan deal.

"He's a million miles from getting in the Chelsea first-team, so it's the best solution for both the club and the player. I think it would be a very very good signing, he had a superb season at Swansea, so this would be a good addition to the squad.

"Leeds have sold a lot of players and brought in a lot of money, so they can bring in one or two players before the transfer window closes and they would prefer to bring in younger players rather than experienced ones.

"This would be a very good signing for Leeds."

Leeds United must beat off Burnley for Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys

Leeds are in desperate need of central defensive reinforcements, and they simply cannot afford to lose a potential one to Burnley.

If both teams realise their ambitions, then the Clarets will undoubtedly prove to be a fierce rival for promotion or even the Championship title.

They look well-placed to launch a bid to immediately return to the Premier League under Scott Parker, who has twice achieved promotion from the second-tier and will therefore be able to continue exerting a degree of pulling power when it comes to convincing prospective new signings of a move to Turf Moor.

The two will face off at Elland Road on September 14, where Leeds will hope Humphreys is lining up for Farke's men and not for the visitors.

Humphreys is a left-footed ball-playing central defender, aligning with the ways in which both Leeds and Burnley like to build out from the back, dictate the tempo and dominate possession. It may come down to where the player will see more match minutes, then, and that could be Leeds given they're shorter of options than Burnley are.