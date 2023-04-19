EFL expert Carlton Palmer is "surprised" that Burnley are reportedly planning to sell Wout Weghorst when he returns from his loan spell at Manchester United this summer.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils in January and has been a regular fixure in Erik ten Hag's side but has scored just twice in 22 appearances.

Burnley's summer plans for Wout Weghorst

Weghorst is set to return to Turf Moor at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but, according to Football Insider, he does not have a future with the Clarets and United do not want him permanently.

The report claims that he will be allowed to leave Burnley this summer as he doesn't fit with Vincent Kompany's style of play.

The 30-year-old is under contract with the Championship champions-elect until the summer of 2025, which means they should be able to generate a decent fee for him.

Are Burnley right to let Wout Weghorst leave this summer?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has revealed he is surprised by Burnley's decision but understands why it has been made.

"I'm surprised that Burnley are thinking of moving on Wout Weghorst," he said. "I think he's done very well at Man United. They took him in as a stopgap and he's proven he can play in the Premier League - his hold up play was very good.

"Maybe, the way that Burnley play - similar to Man City, a lot of movement, a lot of pace - so maybe they're looking for a centre-forward whose not just a link-up player. Somebody that has got a bit of movement.

"Of course, the worry will be the number of goals he's scored. Burnley are looking at next season - as tight as you are defensively, you need to score goals if you're going to stay in the Premier League.

"I am surprised but I can understand why given the way they play."

Ashley Barnes has already confirmed that he will be leaving Turf Moor this summer, which means that Kompany may be in the market for a physical number nine.

It seems he does not feel Weghorst can play that role despite how useful he has been at Old Trafford.