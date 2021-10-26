EFL pundit suggests Cardiff City should go down clear route in their search for Mick McCarthy replacement

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman has suggested that Cardiff City’s hierarchy should consider trying to appoint and young progressive manager to take over from Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds find themselves looking for a new manager once again partway through a Championship season. That comes with them having replaced Neil Warnock with Neil Harris in 2019/20 and then Harris with McCarthy last term.

Harris after taking over from Warnock guided the Bluebirds into the play-offs in the 2019/20 season. However, he then lost his job after performances and results tailed off in his first full campaign in charge.

McCarthy’s demise at Cardiff went a very similar way as well with him having managed to get off to a flying start when he took the job last term. He now leaves the club following an eight-game losing run that leaves the club two points above the bottom three.

The Bluebirds have been credited with an interest in Manchester City’s under-23s coach Brian Barry-Murphy, while Football League World believes Rob Page could also be in the frame.

That shows there might be an appetite to go down a different route with this appointment.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Goodman insisted that the Bluebirds need to consider appointing a manager that is young and more progressive to try and change the style of play and approach on the field.

He said: “‘I just wonder now, they had Neil Warnock and they were successful, they then had Neil Harris, they then had Mick McCarthy.

“Now those three their style isn’t dissimilar in terms of how they see the game and how they’ve had success with their clubs in the past.

“So, I just wonder whether or not, a little bit like Crystal Palace in the Premier League, whether or not the Cardiff City hierarchy are possibly thinking about a different style, so a different type of coach, going down a different type of avenue because really now they’ve been stuck in the Championship, having loved every second they spent in the Premier League with Neil Warnock, and they would’ve hope to have got closer to getting back promoted and in real terms they haven’t really been that close, they haven’t really been able to cope with the very best the Championship has to offer

“So, I just wonder whether they’ll look at a different type of a coach, you know and young up and coming type of coach. You know it’s reaped rewards for several clubs in the past. Steve Cooper has been a perfect example of that, even Graham Potter, it’s just a change in direction and I just wonder if Cardiff will just think about that.”

The verdict

For the first time in a while, there does seem to be some appetite at the top of Cardiff in terms of the ownership to maybe appoint a different style of manager to the likes of McCarthy, Harris and Warnock.

That is reflected in some of the names that have been linked with the role already. It is an approach that, as Goodman suggests, has proven to be a success for other clubs in the Championship in recent seasons.

However, Cardiff’s squad would needs a lot of re-shaping and re-coaching for a progressive young manager to get them playing in an easier on the eye style. That means that the Bluebirds would have to given them time and remain very patient with them.

That could be a risk given the precarious position the Bluebirds find themselves in now in the table, but after losing eight games on the spin there is an argument that change is needed to turn things around.

It would be a very bold approach from Cardiff. However, it might well be rewarded down the line and they do not have too much to lose at the moment considering they have hit rock bottom as a squad with their current run.