Despite embracing euphoria only last month with a dramatic, last-grap 1-0 play-off final victory over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to seal their return to the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday sent shock tremors across the country when they announced the decision to part ways with Darren Moore earlier this week

Moore guided Wednesday to a third-placed finish with 96 points in League One before overturning a colossal four-goal deficit to stun Peterborough United and progress to Wembley.

Unsurprisingly, the bombshell announcement which was said to be made by mutual consent- has sparked controversy, and while initial reports had suggested that disagreements between Moore and the hierarchy regarding transfer business back in January had inspired the call, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri quashed that belief in an extensive Q&A held for clarity purposes.

Nonetheless, pundit Jobi McAnuff has administered his own scathing viewpoint towards the decision-makers at Hillsborough in the aftermath of Moore's departure.

What has Jobi McAnuff said about Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday exit?

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport, McAnuff stated: "There were calls for Darren Moore's head after the first game (League One play-off semi-final first leg), to get someone in for the second game, to give them a bit more of an opportunity.

"What that man did, the fact we're now sitting here and he's no longer Sheffield Wednesday manager is absolutely disgraceful, really.

"Whatever has happened and the way they have gone about it, that is a story for another day, but to be able to turn that around- and I've been on the end of a 3-0 deficit from first leg to second leg and as much as you say that week we will turn it around, there is that nagging feeling in your head that you can't do it.

"So to turn it around and win it by four, and to actually get the buy in from those fans as well, for me, which he did, he got to the stadium and it was all that positive reinforcement and that was the key for me."

Is Jobi McAnuff's criticism towards Sheffield Wednesday fair?

It would be hard to argue that the perspective of the former Reading winger is not somewhat justified given all the success that Moore achieved last season, and also, the continuity that he had constructed heading into the upcoming Championship campaign.

It was an incredibly bold call to part ways with a promotion-winning manager, and the lack of clear light shed on the matter will not only frustrate Wednesday supporters, but also neutrals who feel that Moore was hard done by.

Chansiri is yet to provide a transparent reason why the decision was made, leaving fans, pundits and nearly everyone inbetween very much in the dark and it does not look like that will change anytime soon either, meaning that criticism and hard feeling is probably justified until Wednesday's new manager is appointed.

When that happens, and if Moore's successor proves successful, Chansiri may well be vindicated, though, to play devil's advocate, the viewpoint of McAnuff, for example, will only be enforced and validated further if that is not the case.