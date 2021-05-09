EFL pundit slams Dejphon Chansiri and highlights Sheffield Wednesday concerns for next season

EFL pundit Dean Ashton has slammed Dejphon Chansiri for the way he has run the Owls and contributed majorly to their relegation to League One this season.

Sheffield Wednesday were always going to face a massive uphill battle to survive the drop this season, after they were hit with a 12-point deduction at the start of the campaign.

Whilst that deduction was eventually halved to six, it had the Owls on the back foot and would have made recruitment of the right players challenging last summer.

As if that was not enough, Chansiri was also unable to find stability on the field for them with him having parted company with both Gary Monk and then Tony Pulis.

While some might feel he left it too late to bring Darren Moore in and maybe if he had been appointed a few weeks before he may have kept them up. The Sheffield Wednesday owner has issued a statement taking responsibility at least.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, via Yorkshire Live, Ashton was critical of the way that the Owls have been run this season and suggested that a lot of the blame for their relegation has to be for Chansiri. While he also believes the uncertainty around the club could impact them heading into League One next term.

He said: “Chansiri, the owner, has got a lot to answer for hasn’t he? Disastrous managerial appointments. You can’t blame Darren Moore too much. He has been fighting physically for his own health.

“The club has been in a bad, bad position off the pitch for so long and you just wonder now with what the players wages are going into League One how that is going to massively affect them.”

The Verdict

Ashton is pretty much spot on here. You can not look any further than Chansiri really as one of the main reasons as to why Sheffield Wednesday have found themselves in the third tier of English football. It should never have come to this, but poor managerial decisions and recruitment policies over the last few years have now finally caught up with the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have had to endure a lot under Chansiri’s tenure in charge of the club, with them having very legitimate grievances over the pricing of tickets and also the altering of the kits and the badge over the last few years. Despite that, most have remained fully behind the Owls and have not gone overboard in any sort of protestations against the ownership.

However, now many will be questioning what their reward has been for that. Relegation is massive for the club and will have a lot of ramifications that will become clearer in the coming days and weeks. Chansiri and those around him at the top of the club have a lot of work to do to get things back on track and to earn back any sort of trust from supporters who have deserved better.