EFL pundit shares score prediction for West Brom vs Coventry City

West Brom welcome Coventry City to The Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon with the Sky Blues still possessing an outside chance of securing a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season.

It certainly has been a disappointing campaign for the Baggies, after what was a strong start to life back in the second tier.

Now under Steve Bruce’s stewardship, the Baggies will be eager to finish the campaign as strongly as possible and set themselves up for a better 2022/23 season.

Sitting four points and five positions outside the play-off positions, Coventry’s chance of reaching the top-six could be shut off tomorrow.

The Sky Blues have been excellent at times this season, with the campaign on reflection certainly being one that they will look back on with pride.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Sky Blues will prolong their fight for a play-off spot with a 2-1 victory.

The verdict

West Brom have shown lots of inconsistencies throughout this campaign because on their day, they have competed with the very best.

With this season falling away into Championship mediocrity, there will be even more pressure on Bruce to deliver next season, with eyes already turning to the new campaign.

Despite not being able to keep up with the extremely high standards they set at the start of the campaign, Coventry have shown a big improvement from last season and are a team who continue to be on the rise.

Three points would be massive in the grand scheme of things and is certainly achievable against the Baggies.