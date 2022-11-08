EFL pundit shares score prediction as Coventry City prepare for Wigan Athletic clash

Coventry City will be striving to make further progression up the Championship standings when they welcome Wigan Athletic this evening.

The Sky Blues currently sit in 15th position, having won four of their last six Championship matches, with Mark Robins’ side eight points outside of the play-off positions, whilst possessing two games in hand on most.

As for the Latics, it has been a miserable recent run of form and Leam Richardson’s side have managed just one point from their last six second-tier outings.

It is form that has seen Wigan slide into the relegation positions, although they are a single point adrift from safety as things stand.

Quiz: Which British club did Coventry City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 1. Viktor Gyökeres Brighton Bournemouth Southampton Tottenham

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column ahead of tonight’s clash, David Prutton believes that the Sky Blues will emerge as 2-0 winners.

The verdict

Coventry have shown excellent form in recent weeks, and whilst it was a difficult start to the campaign, performances were suggesting that positive results were right around the corner.

The Sky Blues have recently come out on top of some really competitive fixtures, with it now being interesting to see if they can take full advantage in a game where expectations will be high.

As for the Latics, they actually possess one of the best away records in the division, having averaged 1.56 points per game on their travels thus far this season.

However, confidence levels within the Wigan camp are low at the moment and it is expected that Robins’ side will sniff that out when the two teams meet this evening.